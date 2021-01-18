75-year-old Nebraska man missing, authorities reach out for help

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska officials are searching for a missing man from North Bend, Nebraska.

According to a Facebook post by the Omaha Police Department, Edward Manheimer, 75, of North Bend, is missing and was seemingly confused last time someone had contact with him.

Officials claimed Manheimer has health issues as well as intellectual disabilities. He is driving a white, 2004 Chevrolet Malibu with a Nebraska license plate that read VEA457.

Manheimer is described as 5’10”, 190 pounds, green eyes, balding, and last seen in a blue button up shirt, dark sweatpants, and a tan jacket.

If anyone has contact or sees Manheimer, they are urged to call 911.