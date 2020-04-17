72 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – With 72 new cases of COVID-19, Nebraska now has total 1,138 positive cases, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

There were no new deaths reported, keeping the state’s total to 24. Two deaths were reported in Gage County, and the other was in Douglas County.

There have been 12,539 negative tests.

Health officials are not releasing the number of people who have recovered from the virus.

Here are Siouxland counties in Nebraska that have at least one positive case of COVID-19:

Madison: 7

Dakota:22

Cuming: 2

Knox: 2

Antelope: 1

Burt: 1

Pierce: 1

Stanton: 1

Wayne: 1

