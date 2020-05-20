7 new coronavirus deaths in Nebraska include 5 at Omaha nursing home

A flag flies Friday, May 15, 2020, on the grounds of the Life Care Center nursing and rehabilitation facility in Elkhorn, a suburb of Omaha, Neb., where a large number of staff and residents tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say seven more people have died from the coronavirus in Nebraska, including five residents at an Omaha long-term care facility.

The Life Care Center of Elkhorn, where the five died, has been struggling with an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees and the seniors they serve.

Long-term care facilities such as nursing homes are among the hardest-hit venues in Nebraska.

On Tuesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts says the facilities have been linked to at least 62 of the state’s 132 coronavirus deaths.

He says 89 facilities have reported cases of the virus among residents, employees, or both.