LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 58 additional cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska Friday bringing the state total to 635 cases and 15 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) also confirmed 9,375 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus with 8,719 testing negative.

One new case was reported in Madison County, bringing the total to six in that county.