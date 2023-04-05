(KCAU) — 55 counties in Nebraska, including some in Siouxland, have been declared as disaster areas due to ongoing drought conditions.
According to a letter to Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen from USDA Secretary Thomas Vilsack, 55 Nebraska counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas due to a recent drought. Locally affected counties in Nebraska include Antelope, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Thurston, and Wayne counties.
The letter states that according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the designated counties suffered intense droughts during the growing season.
The declaration came in accordance with the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act, the letter stated.
The designation makes farm operators in primary counties and contiguous counties eligible for Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loan assistance if they meet requirements. Farmers that are eligible have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply.
More information can be found at local FSA offices. A full list of affected counties can be found below.
Primary Counties:
|Antelope
|Chase
|Dundy
|Hooker
|Nance
|Thomas
|Arthur
|Cherry
|Frontier
|Howard
|Perkins
|Thurston
|Banner
|Cheyenne
|Furnas
|Keith
|Pierce
|Washington
|Blaine
|Colfax
|Garden
|Keya Paha
|Platte
|Wayne
|Boone
|Cuming
|Greeley
|Kimball
|Polk
|Wheeler
|Boyd
|Dakota
|Hall
|Lincoln
|Red Willow
|Brown
|Deuel
|Hamilton
|Loup
|Rock
|Burt
|Dixon
|Hayes
|Madison
|Saunders
|Butler
|Dodge
|Hitchcock
|Merrick
|Scotts Bluff
|Cedar
|Douglas
|Holt
|Morrill
|Stanton
Contiguous Counties:
|Adams
|Custer
|Harlan
|Phelps
|Sioux
|Box Butte
|Dawson
|Knox
|Sarpy
|Valley
|Buffalo
|Garfield
|Lancaster
|Seward
|York
|Cass
|Gosper
|Logan
|Sheridan
|Clay
|Grant
|McPherson
|Sherman