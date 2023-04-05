(KCAU) — 55 counties in Nebraska, including some in Siouxland, have been declared as disaster areas due to ongoing drought conditions.

According to a letter to Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen from USDA Secretary Thomas Vilsack, 55 Nebraska counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas due to a recent drought. Locally affected counties in Nebraska include Antelope, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Thurston, and Wayne counties.

The letter states that according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the designated counties suffered intense droughts during the growing season.

The declaration came in accordance with the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act, the letter stated.

The designation makes farm operators in primary counties and contiguous counties eligible for Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loan assistance if they meet requirements. Farmers that are eligible have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply.

More information can be found at local FSA offices. A full list of affected counties can be found below.

Primary Counties:

Antelope Chase Dundy Hooker Nance Thomas Arthur Cherry Frontier Howard Perkins Thurston Banner Cheyenne Furnas Keith Pierce Washington Blaine Colfax Garden Keya Paha Platte Wayne Boone Cuming Greeley Kimball Polk Wheeler Boyd Dakota Hall Lincoln Red Willow Brown Deuel Hamilton Loup Rock Burt Dixon Hayes Madison Saunders Butler Dodge Hitchcock Merrick Scotts Bluff Cedar Douglas Holt Morrill Stanton

Contiguous Counties: