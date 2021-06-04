55 lbs of cocaine found hidden in floor of vehicle during Nebraska traffic stop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested an Arizona man after they found 55 pounds of cocaine in a vehicle during a traffic stop in south central Nebraska.

According to a release, around 1 p.m. Thursday, a trooper pulled over a vehicle at the Cozad interchange on Interstate 80. The trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found 55 pounds of cocaine hidden in floor compartments of the vehicle. Small amounts of marijuana were also found inside the vehicle. The driver was accompanied by a woman and a small child.

The driver, Donovan Grange, 31, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was arrested for possession of more than 140 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, child abuse/neglect, and no drug tax stamp. He was booked in the Dawson County Jail. The woman and child were released.