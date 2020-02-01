54-year-old York man sentenced to prison for child porn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A 54-year-old York man has been sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.

Jack Eugene Knight was found guilty of the counts in October by a federal jury. He had faced up to 120 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

Prosecutors say tips led police in 2018 to search Knight’s van, in which he was living. Agents seized two cellphones, a laptop and multiple external storage devices, all of which contained images of child porn.

In all, agents found more than 8,000 images and 3,000 videos of child pornography.

