506 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 4,281 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 3 new deaths related to the disease.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 506 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Friday afternoon.

They also report 73 total deaths related to the coronavirus.

DHHS said that 29,364 people have been tested and 24,368 came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS.

Dakota County – 714 (Though Dakota County Health Department reports 940 cases)

Madison County – 130

Stanton County – 5

Cuming County – 6

Burt County – 3

Thurston County – 5

Dixon County – 7

Wayne County – 1

Cedar County – 4

Pierce County – 1

Knox County – 2

Antelope County – 3

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

