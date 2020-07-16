5 state agencies collaborate for excessive speed enforcement effort

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO. (KCAU) – The leaders of five state law enforcement agencies came together on Thursday to announce a collaborative effort to address a dramatic increase in excessive speeding across the Midwest.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), the five agencies are from Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska and have all reported increases in vehicles that are traveling more than 100 mph during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The best way to prevent the tragedies that we’re experiencing on our roadways here in the Midwest is through safe driving,” said NSP Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “This coordinated effort among our five states is really to emphasize to the public and to our motorists that you can prevent a tragedy.”

NSP said on Wednesday, troopers issued the 400th citation for a driver traveling at or above 100 mph since the first Directed Health Measures (DHMs) were put out on March 19.

Photo Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol.

Over the last five years, troopers have also issued an average of 216 excessive speed citations during that same time period.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have reported similar excessive speeding increases.

Every colonel from the five participating state agencies presented statistics in a news conference on Thursday that demonstrates a marked increase in excessive speeding in those states.

Troopers from the Arkansas State Police, Iowa State Patrol, Kansas Highway Patrol, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the NSP will all place an emphasis on excessive speed enforcement this weekend to address the issue.

NSP adds that the effort will also include troopers throughout every one of the five states on July 17-18.

“Virus or not, troopers remain vigilant and are enforcing the law,” said Colonel Eric Olson, Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which hosted Thursday’s event in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

