5 deaths, 303 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 11,425 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 5 new deaths related to the disease.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 303 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday afternoon.
They also report 143 total deaths related to the coronavirus.
DHHS said that 78,654 people have been tested and 66,994 came back negative.
Below are COVID-19 cases in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.
- Dakota County – 1,579 and 13 deaths
- Madison County – 294 and three deaths
- Thurston County – 23
- Dixon County – 24
- Stanton County – 15
- Cuming County – 26
- Burt County – 7
- Cedar County – 6
- Knox County – 8
- Wayne County – 7
- Pierce County – 2
The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.