45-year-old Lincoln man dies after rollover crash

AVOCA, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man died in a rollover crash near Avoca in southeast Nebraska.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office said the overnight crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. Sunday by a passerby.

Authorities said 45-year-old Tadd Balfour died after his truck entered a ditch and rolled several times.

The sheriff’s office said Balfour was thrown from his Ford F-250 truck as it rolled off of U.S. Highway 34 near 132nd Street.

