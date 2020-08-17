45-year-old Lincoln man dies after rollover crash

AVOCA, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man died in a rollover crash near Avoca in southeast Nebraska.
The Cass County Sheriff’s office said the overnight crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. Sunday by a passerby.
Authorities said 45-year-old Tadd Balfour died after his truck entered a ditch and rolled several times.
The sheriff’s office said Balfour was thrown from his Ford F-250 truck as it rolled off of U.S. Highway 34 near 132nd Street.
