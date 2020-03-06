45 Nebraska prisoners released too early because of mix-up

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials say Nebraska’s prisons released 45 inmates earlier than they should have because officials failed to apply disciplinary sanctions to their sentences that would have kept them behind bars longer.

The Department of Correctional Services acknowledged Thursday that 187 prisoners should have lost so-called “good time” credit for violations of prison policy, but the sanctions weren’t properly counted on their sentences.

Of that group, 45 have already been released from prison and two of them have since committed low-level misdemeanors when they should have been incarcerated.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes says one of the two-faced charges of minor in possession of alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, while the other was charged with trespassing.