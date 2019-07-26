$400,000 of drugs seized after western Nebraska traffic stop

Nebraska News

BRULE, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state troopers have arrested a man and seized 18 pounds of a marijuana extract following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the man was driving east when he failed to signal a turn at the Brule exit. The extract — a concentrated form called “shatter” — was found inside some door paneling. The drug’s street value was estimated at more than $400,000.

Keith County Court records don’t yet show the Petaluma, California, man has been formally charged.

