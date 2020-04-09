4 more test positive for COVID-19 at Nebraska youth center

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — State health officials say a third staff member and three residents at Nebraska’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Those were the results released late Wednesday of facility-wide testing after two staff members initially tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the infected staffer is self-isolating and monitoring symptoms at home.

The three boys are asymptomatic and are self-isolating in individual rooms at the center, officials said.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also says all “necessary areas” in the facility have been sanitized and that all staff and youth continue to be monitored for symptoms.