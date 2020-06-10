4 more deaths, 142 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 16,025 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 142 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.

They also report 4 new deaths, leaving the total deaths related to the coronavirus at 195.

The DHHS reports that 8,946 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 175 active hospitalizations with 1,000 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 127,830 people have been tested and 111,637 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by the DHHS and local health departments.

