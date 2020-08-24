4 missing juveniles taken into custody following Nebraska pursuit in stolen car

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Four juveniles were taken into custody following a pursuit in southwest Nebraska.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), along with other law enforcement, took custody of four juveniles after a pursuit.

According to officials, around 8:10 a.m. on Monday, NSP troopers were informed that the McCook Police Department was in pursuit of a PT Cruiser after it fled a traffic stop in McCook. The vehicle was identified as stolen out of Geneva, Nebraska.

Troopers deployed stop sticks to slow the vehicle after the pursuit traveled north onto Highway 83. The troopers took over the pursuit after it transitioned onto the highway.

The PT Cruiser drove on its rims into North Platte. The driver was unable to keep the car under control, and it became stuck in a ditch on East Phillip Avenue.

The four occupants inside the PT Cruiser were taken into custody; they were identified as juveniles that had been missing from central Nebraska.

Officials reported that the 16-year-old male driver spat on a trooper after being taken into custody. As a result, he was cited for assault on a peace officer with bodily fluid, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The driver will be lodged at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center. The three other juveniles, all male, were remanded to probation officers.