4 local Native American tribes receive more than $4 million in COVID-19 relief funding

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge announced more than $4 million in grants will go to Native American tribes in Nebraska.

Secretary Fudge said $4,310,867 in grants will go to four local Native American tribes in the Siouxland area:

Omaha Tribe: $1,035,824

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska: $1,580,497

Santee Sioux Nation $656,607

Winnebago Tribe in Nebraska: $1,037,939

The funds are from the $450 million in Indian Housing Block Grants (IHBG) to Indian tribes across the United States to respond to COVID-19.

HUD said the grants will be used to help tribes carry out affordable housing activities to protect the safety and health of their tribal members and communities.

“With the enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, President Biden is making a clear statement that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring equitable access to communities hardest hit by the pandemic,” said HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge. “HUD understands the significance of our responsibility to serve American Indian and Alaska Native families, and the Department is dedicated to working in a government-to-government manner with Tribes to quickly bring much-needed relief to Tribal communities.”

The Indian Housing Block Grants primarily help low-income American Indian and Alaska Native families. Each grant is based on a formula that considers local needs and housing units managed.

For the full list of tribes that received IHBG grants, click here.