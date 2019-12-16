4 die in two different snowy eastern Nebraska crashes

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say four people died in two different crashes in eastern Nebraska Sunday on snowy roads.

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed between Omaha and Lincoln for several hours after a multiple-vehicle crash that happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Ashland Fire Department says two people died at the scene of the I-80 crash near Ashland Sunday, and three other people were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

In a separate incident, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s office said two people died when two vehicles collided on southbound Highway 75 beneath the Highway 34 bridge.