356 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 9,772 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 6 new deaths related to the disease.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 356 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday afternoon.

They also report 119 total deaths related to the coronavirus.

…

DHHS said that 60,092 people have been tested and 50,206 came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.

Dakota County – 1,507 and 13 deaths

Madison County – 264 and three deaths

Thurston County – 18

Dixon County – 25

Stanton County – 15

Cuming County – 16

Antelope County – 7

Burt County – 5

Cedar County – 6

Knox County – 9

Wayne County – 5

Holt County – 1

Pierce County – 1

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.