356 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 9,772 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 6 new deaths related to the disease.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 356 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday afternoon.
They also report 119 total deaths related to the coronavirus.
DHHS said that 60,092 people have been tested and 50,206 came back negative.
Below are COVID-19 cases in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.
- Dakota County – 1,507 and 13 deaths
- Madison County – 264 and three deaths
- Thurston County – 18
- Dixon County – 25
- Stanton County – 15
- Cuming County – 16
- Antelope County – 7
- Burt County – 5
- Cedar County – 6
- Knox County – 9
- Wayne County – 5
- Holt County – 1
- Pierce County – 1
The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.