341 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 9,416 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 6 new deaths related to the disease.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 341 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday afternoon.
They also report 113 total deaths related to the coronavirus.
DHHS said that 57,315 people have been tested and 47,799 came back negative.
Below are COVID-19 cases in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.
- Dakota County – 1,492 and 11 deaths
- Madison County – 273
- Stanton County – 12
- Cuming County – 15
- Burt County – 6
- Antelope County – 7
- Thurston County – 22
- Dixon County – 24
- Wayne County – 4
- Cedar County – 6
- Pierce County – 1
- Knox County – 6
The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.