341 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 9,416 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 6 new deaths related to the disease.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 341 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday afternoon.

They also report 113 total deaths related to the coronavirus.

…

DHHS said that 57,315 people have been tested and 47,799 came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.

Dakota County – 1,492 and 11 deaths

Madison County – 273

Stanton County – 12

Cuming County – 15

Burt County – 6

Antelope County – 7

Thurston County – 22

Dixon County – 24

Wayne County – 4

Cedar County – 6

Pierce County – 1

Knox County – 6

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.