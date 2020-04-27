330 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are 300 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are a total of 3,358 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Monday.

There are also 56 total deaths related to the coronavirus.

…

DHHS said that 23,772 people have been tested and 20,247 came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Siouxland, as repoorted by DHHS.

Dakota County – 608

Madison County – 91

Stanton County – 2

Cuming County – 4

Burt County – 2

Thurston County – 2

Dixon County – 3

Wayne County – two

Pierce County – 1

Knox County – 2

Antelope County – 2

Cedar County – 2

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, new loss of taste or smell, and muscle pain. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.