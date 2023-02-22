GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KCAU) — Security camera footage showed the moment more than 30 train cars derailed in southcentral Nebraska early Tuesday.

The derailment happened around 1:45 a.m. in Gothenburg, Nebraska, a Union Pacific spokesperson told KCAU 9.

Video captured by a local business, Gator Road Repair, showed sparks coming from train cars before tumbling off the tracks.

There were 31 train cars that derailed. All of the cars were carrying coal, officials said. No HAZMAT was released and cleanup began Tuesday with heavy equipment on site.

No one was injured during the derailment.

Officials said that there were three mainline tracks near the derailment site with one that had reopened traffic around 8 a.m.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment.