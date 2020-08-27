30% of Norfolk elementary school staff test positive for COVID-19

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Lincoln Montessori Elementary School will be closing their doors on Friday and move to remote learning on Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a release, Lincoln Montessori will return to on-site learning on September 14 after 30% of the staff tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, no students have tested positive for COVID-19, and the school district will take steps to address the issue and prevent students from getting it.

The Board of Education, NPS administration, ELVPHD, and the HHS Epidemiology Director created a plan to eliminate the spread:

  • Free confidential COVID testing at Lincoln Montessori from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, in the west side parking lot
  • Deep cleaning and disinfecting of Lincoln Montessori to be completed over the weekend
  • Virtual learning until Monday, September 14

