30% of Norfolk elementary school staff test positive for COVID-19

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Lincoln Montessori Elementary School will be closing their doors on Friday and move to remote learning on Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a release, Lincoln Montessori will return to on-site learning on September 14 after 30% of the staff tested positive for COVID-19.
So far, no students have tested positive for COVID-19, and the school district will take steps to address the issue and prevent students from getting it.
The Board of Education, NPS administration, ELVPHD, and the HHS Epidemiology Director created a plan to eliminate the spread:
- Free confidential COVID testing at Lincoln Montessori from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, in the west side parking lot
- Deep cleaning and disinfecting of Lincoln Montessori to be completed over the weekend
- Virtual learning until Monday, September 14
Latest Stories
- If you can solve this puzzle, the CIA wants you to apply for a job
- Siouxland Forecast: August 27, 2020
- Police identify Lincoln officer shot while making arrest
- Fewer Iowa counties being considered for FEMA storm aid
- More emergency federal aid could be on the way for U.S. states impacted by Hurricane Laura