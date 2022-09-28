CHASE COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Three children were transported to trauma centers after a crash caused a school bus to fall on its side.

Courtesy Chase County Sheriff’s Office

According to a release from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the scene of a crash that involved a school bus and semi-tractor trail at just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said that the crash happened near Champion, Nebraska at the intersection of Highway 15A and 736 Road. The release stated that the bus was attempting to make a lefthand turn when it collided with the semi. The semi hit the rear passenger side of the bus, which caused the bus to rotate 90 degrees and overturn onto the driver’s side. The semi continued forward briefly before leaving the road, going through a ditch, and ending up on someone’s property.

Courtesy Chase County Sheriff’s Office

At the time of the crash, the school bus was in the process of dropping off students. 11 students were on board and the Sheriff’s office said that all passengers and drivers involved in the crash had been transported to local hospitals for injury treatment. Additionally, three of the students were transferred to trauma centers for additional care.

The operator of the bus owned by Chase County Schools was identified as Keith D. Cranwell, 39, of Champion. The driver of the semi owned by KAK Inc. based in Champion was identified as Chance D. Lotspeich of Venango.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office, the Imperial Fire Department, Imperial EMS, and Emergency Management responded to the scene.

The crash is still under preliminary investigations and the Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol for further assistance.