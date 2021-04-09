3 students, SUV driver injured in Nebraska school bus crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say three students and a sport utility vehicle driver were injured Friday when the SUV collided with a Lincoln school bus.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist says the SUV’s driver and three students on the bus were taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officials say eight people, including two adults, were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Other details of what caused the crash were not immediately released.

KOLN reports the bus was headed to Roper Elementary School when the crash occurred.

Lincoln Public Schools says all parents were notified of the crash.