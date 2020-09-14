3 more Nebraska prisons employees test positive for virus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State prisons officials said three more corrections employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

An employee at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln and two employees at the state Diagnostic and Evaluation Center are the latest to test positive for COVID-19.

With the new cases, a total of 85 state prison workers across the state have now tested positive for the virus.

The agency said on its website that 184 inmates across the state had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday.

Officials said 126 of those positive cases have been found at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln.