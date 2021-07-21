3 minors killed in eastern Nebraska crash, authorities asking for information

WAHOO, Neb. (KCAU) – Three minors have died as a result of a crash in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday night.

Around 7 p.m., the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a crash at the intersection at Highway 77 and Highway 109, which is north of Wahoo, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. The sheriff’s office asked for the help of state patrol.

Officials determined that Monica Chohon, 18, of Wahoo, was driving south on Highway 109 and stopped at a stop sign. A vehicle stopped in the left lane of Highway 77, which has the right of way at the intersection. The vehicle on Highway 109 drove forward and was hit by a vehicle traveling east in the right lane of Highway 77.

The struck vehicle rolled into a ditch, and Monica Chohan, 18, James Chohan, 11, and Andrew Chohan, 7, of Wahoo, died. Tobias Hartung, 40, of Fremont, the driver of the other vehicle, had no injuries.

The third vehicle that stopped at the intersection in the left lane of Highway 77 is currently unknown, and investigators want to speak to the driver as a witness. Anyone with information is asked to call 402-479-4921.