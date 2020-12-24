3 arrested in death of man who crashed car after being shot in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in the death of a man who crashed his car in Omaha after he was shot.

Omaha police said in a news release that 34-year-old Jessie Sullivan was booked into jail Wednesday on suspicion of first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and evidence tampering.

The other two suspects, 30-year-old Donna Sullivan and 28-year-old Ciera Johnson, were booked on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder.

The investigation began early Sunday when police responded to the crash and found 32-year-old Charles Fisher dead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

