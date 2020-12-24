OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in the death of a man who crashed his car in Omaha after he was shot.
Omaha police said in a news release that 34-year-old Jessie Sullivan was booked into jail Wednesday on suspicion of first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and evidence tampering.
The other two suspects, 30-year-old Donna Sullivan and 28-year-old Ciera Johnson, were booked on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder.
The investigation began early Sunday when police responded to the crash and found 32-year-old Charles Fisher dead.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Latest Stories
- Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in Bethlehem and elsewhere
- Nebraska troopers identify victims of fatal Wednesday crash
- Attempt to recall Lincoln mayor, council falls short
- EMT says he has COVID-19 symptoms after performing CPR on plane passenger who later died
- 3 arrested in death of man who crashed car after being shot in Nebraska