2nd Nebraska prison inmate tests positive for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials say a second inmate at a state work-release center in Omaha has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release Friday that the inmate had been in close contact with the state’s first inmate to test positive earlier this week at the Omaha Community Corrections Center.

The Omaha center is one of two work-release prisons in the state and houses 175 inmates. The community corrections facility remains under quarantine.

Nebraska prisons director Scott Frakes says that to date, 20 inmates have been tested for the virus; 12 have tested negative, two positive and other results are still pending.