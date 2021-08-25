Man arrested for murder in Nebraska Sandhills

VALENTINE, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Valentine man for murder following a search and investigation Tuesday in Cherry County.

According to the release, the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in Kilgore early Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol during their investigation.

Law enforcement asked for the public’s assistance to locate two people they believe were involved. Troopers were able to locate one of the people, Kevin Kilmer, 25, of Valentine, Nebraska, hiding in a wooded area.

Kilmer was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in Valentine for medical clearance due to extreme temperatures.

Hours after officials found Kilmer, the second person, Ruth Wittmuss, 52, was found dead.

After further investigation, Kilmer was arrested for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Kilmer was booked into the Cherry County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.