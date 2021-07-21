22 in Nebraska home treated for carbon monoxide poisoning

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say nearly two dozen people, including several young children, living in a northwest Omaha home were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

The incident happened late Tuesday night, when 22 people — all members of the same family — walked into an Omaha emergency room displaying symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. Among them were at least seven children under the age of 12.

Firefighters were then sent to the home in the Irvington neighborhood, where they found toxic levels of carbon monoxide.

Several Omaha-area fire departments and EMTs also helped transport various family members to nearby hospitals for treatment. All are expected to recover.