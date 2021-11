LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference to discuss upcoming plans for Nebraska’s health department.

Gov. Ricketts held a press conference Monday morning to discuss the plans for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for 2021-2022.

DHHS CEO Dannette Smith joined Gov. Ricketts along with other agency directors and staff.

Watch a replay of the live stream above.