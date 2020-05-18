2020 Nebraska Legislative Session to resume on July 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP/KCAU) – Speaker Jim Scheer, of Norfolk, announced on Monday that the 2020 Nebraska Legislature Session will resume on July 20.

Scheer suspended the session indefinitely in March due to public health concerns in regards to coronavirus pandemic.

It has been four months after they last met to approve emergency coronavirus funding.

In his announcement, he said the decision to resume the session was based on the belief that Nebraska will have reached the peak of COVID-19 cases by that time and will not have experienced a resurgence in cases following the lossening of restrictions on businesses and social gatherings.

“Please keep in mind that I reserve the right to alter this 2020 Reconvening Session Calendar should it appear best to do so,” said Speaker Scheer.

The new schedule calls for lawmakers to meet every weekday until August 13, except for August 7 and August 10.

They’re also scheduled to complete their work for the session on August 13.

They have 17 days remaining in this year’s 60-day session.

It’s unclear how the coronavirus and the economic damage that followed will affect bills that were pending.

On Friday, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported a sharp decline in state tax collections last month.