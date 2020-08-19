2 teens killed in car, semi crash in Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two Hastings teenagers have died in a crash just outside of the south-central Nebraska city.
Television station KSNB reports that the crash happened late Tuesday night at the intersection of state Highway 281 and a county road just south of Hastings.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 17-year-old Anahi Solis, ran a stop sign and was hit by the semi.
Solis and a passenger in her car, 19-year-old Daniel Carpenter, were killed.
Another passenger in the car suffered critical injuries and was taken to a Hastings hospital.
The 28-year-old driver of the semitrailer was not injured.
