2 teens killed in car, semi crash in Nebraska

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two Hastings teenagers have died in a crash just outside of the south-central Nebraska city.

Television station KSNB reports that the crash happened late Tuesday night at the intersection of state Highway 281 and a county road just south of Hastings.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 17-year-old Anahi Solis, ran a stop sign and was hit by the semi.

Solis and a passenger in her car, 19-year-old Daniel Carpenter, were killed.

Another passenger in the car suffered critical injuries and was taken to a Hastings hospital.

The 28-year-old driver of the semitrailer was not injured.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss