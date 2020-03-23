Closings
2 people die after truck collides with semi on Interstate 80 in Nebraska

Nebraska News

DEUEL COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Two men died and two other people were injured when their vehicle collided with a semitrailer truck on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.

Deuel County Attorney Jonathon Stellar said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday after an eastbound Ford F450 truck crossed the median into westbound traffic and was hit by the semi truck.

Stellar said 33-year-old Enrique Torres Villegas and 55-year-old Kurt Allan Jording both died in the crash. They were both from Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Two other people in the truck were injured and taken to a hospital in Julesburg, Colorado, but their conditions and names weren’t immediately available. The driver of the semitrailer truck was unhurt.

