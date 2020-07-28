2 Nebraska state senators self-isolate after virus exposure

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two Nebraska state senators who may have been exposed to the coronavirus have isolated themselves from their fellow lawmakers, taking seats in a distant upper balcony so they can still participate in legislative debate.

Sens. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln and Julie Slama of Peru separated themselves from the rest of the Legislature Tuesday in an abundance of caution. Both lawmakers took seats in a balcony at the back of the legislative chamber, about 40 feet above the main floor.

Neither senator has tested positive for the virus or shown any symptoms. Slama tested negative and may return to the main floor of the Legislature within a day.

Senators in the rear balcony have a microphone available and are able to vote and participate in debate.