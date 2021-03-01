2 Nebraska runaways dead after shootout, short police chase

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in eastern Oklahoma say two 17-year-old suspects are dead after a short police chase.

Muskogee Police said in a statement a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed by police and a 17-year-old boy shot and killed himself during the incident Sunday afternoon.

Police have not released the teens’ names, but said in a press release they’re believed to be runaways from Nebraska.

After spotting the stolen truck, a short chase ensued until the vehicle crashed. Police say the two teens then fled the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police.

Police say the girl was shot and killed and the boy shot himself as officers approached.