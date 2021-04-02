2 Nebraska college students die at aviation facility

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Two Western Nebraska Community College students died in an incident at the school’s aviation maintenance facility at the Sidney airport.

In a news release, the college said the students died Thursday “as a result of a tragic accident” but didn’t give details about what happened.

Officials won’t release the names of the students who were killed until their families can be notified.

The college says in the release that officials will assist local authorities in an investigation of the incident.

The college’s website says the aviation program prepares students for entry-level aviation maintenance technician jobs.

Western Nebraska Community College has campuses in Alliance, Scottsbluff and Sidney.