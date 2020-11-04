2 more Nebraska prison employees test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two more employees at Nebraska prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Correctional Services.

The department said in a news release Tuesday that the new cases of COVID-19 were reported at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York. Officials will notify anyone who had close contact with the ill staffers, who are isolating themselves at home.

The department said it has now had 210 staff members diagnosed with COVID-19. Of that total, 174 people have recovered.

