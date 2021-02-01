2 Minnesota residents killed in western Nebraska crash

HAY SPRINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in western Nebraska say two Minnesota residents have died in a crash near Hay Springs.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened early Friday morning on State Highway 87, south of Hay Springs.

Investigators say a pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old Hays Springs man ran a stop sign at a highway intersection and hit a small sport utility vehicle that was traveling on the highway.

The patrol says the two people in the SUV, 22-year-old Remington Harder of Hutchinson, Minnesota, and 24-year-old Josey Tensen, of Glenwood, Minnesota, were thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The driver of the truck suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.