2 men return to Nebraska, face charges related to abandoned body

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two men are facing Nebraska charges in connection with the death of a teen whose body was found in the back of a vehicle abandoned in Wyoming last spring.

The 17-year-old and 19-year-old had been held in Wyoming since the body was discovered on May 11, and Omaha Police said they have now been returned to Omaha to face charges.

Investigators determined that 15-year-old Manuel Gijon-Villa had been shot in Omaha around 33rd and L streets before his body was found on May 11 in the vehicle that was abandoned on Interstate 80 near Rawlins, Wyoming.