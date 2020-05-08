2 men arrested after chase on Interstate 80 that hit 125 mph

AURORA, Neb. (Lincoln Journal Star) — Two Lincoln men were arrested after trying to flee from state highway patrol troopers in a chase that reached 125 mph.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the chase began early Thursday when a trooper stopped a speeding car on Interstate 80 near Aurora.

The car took off as the trooper walked toward it.

A second trooper was able to deploy stop strips near York.

The patrol says the car hit construction cones, a guard rail, and the back of a semi-trailer truck before it stopped.

Troopers reportedly found about 22 pounds of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash in the car.