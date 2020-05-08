Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

2 men arrested after chase on Interstate 80 that hit 125 mph

Nebraska News

by: Lincoln Journal Star

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Neb. (Lincoln Journal Star) — Two Lincoln men were arrested after trying to flee from state highway patrol troopers in a chase that reached 125 mph.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the chase began early Thursday when a trooper stopped a speeding car on Interstate 80 near Aurora.

The car took off as the trooper walked toward it.

A second trooper was able to deploy stop strips near York.

The patrol says the car hit construction cones, a guard rail, and the back of a semi-trailer truck before it stopped.

Troopers reportedly found about 22 pounds of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash in the car.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss