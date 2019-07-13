2 king penguin chicks born at Omaha zoo now on display

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two king penguin chicks that hatched in March are now on display at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The first chick hatched March 14 and now weighs 26 pounds. The second hatched March 16 and weighs 32 pounds. Their genders are not yet known.

The chicks will remain in a segregated “chick pen” in the Antarctic penguin habitat until they molt their non-waterproof down feathers. It also allows the chicks to get acclimated to the habitat and the other penguins.

The chicks were raised by adult males — not typical for this species. Generally, an adult female shares that responsibility. The Zoo’s Aquarium Birds staff only intervened during select feeding times to get the chicks used to accepting food by hand.

The zoo currently has a 24 king penguins: 13 males, nine females and the chicks.

You’re bound to see some extra “fluff” inside the Scott Aquarium’s Antarctic penguin habitat on your next visit—our two king penguin chicks! Both of the chicks hatched in March. The first hatched on March 14 and now weighs 26 pounds. The second hatched on March 16 and now weighs 32 pounds. Their genders are unknown at this time.The chicks are mostly covered in down feathers, which are not waterproof. Until their juvenile plumage comes in, they’ll be safely exploring and acclimating to their habitat in their “chick pen.” Each of the chicks were raised by adult males, which is not typical for this species. Generally, an adult female shares the responsibility of caring for the offspring. Our Aquarium Birds keepers only stepped in during select feeding times to get the chicks used to accepting food by hand. All of the penguins are fed by the keepers on exhibit daily at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.King penguins are currently listed as least concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. Unsustainable fishing operations, changes in climate and resulting food availability threaten penguins in the wild. Learn more about well-managed seafood selections that are not harmful to habitats and wildlife through the Monterey Bay Aquarium @Seafood Watch® program at https://www.seafoodwatch.org/.

