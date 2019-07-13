2 king penguin chicks born at Omaha zoo now on display

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two king penguin chicks that hatched in March are now on display at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The first chick hatched March 14 and now weighs 26 pounds. The second hatched March 16 and weighs 32 pounds. Their genders are not yet known.

The chicks will remain in a segregated “chick pen” in the Antarctic penguin habitat until they molt their non-waterproof down feathers. It also allows the chicks to get acclimated to the habitat and the other penguins.

The chicks were raised by adult males — not typical for this species. Generally, an adult female shares that responsibility. The Zoo’s Aquarium Birds staff only intervened during select feeding times to get the chicks used to accepting food by hand.

The zoo currently has a 24 king penguins: 13 males, nine females and the chicks.