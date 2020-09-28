2 dead in Nebraska accident involving commercial truck

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two people are dead following a traffic accident Friday evening involving a commercial truck hauling a dumpster in Nebraska.

The Douglas County sheriff’s office says in a news release that a preliminary investigation found that the commercial truck driven 40-year-old Christopher Anderson, a Douglas County resident, didn’t make a curve and struck a Honda Pilot, forcing it into a ditch. The truck then flipped and rolled, ejecting Anderson.

Anderson died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, 48-year-old Holly A. Koenigsfield of Sarpy County, was critically injured and flown to a hospital. Her 17-year-old passenger, Ella C. Koenigsfeld, died at the scene.

