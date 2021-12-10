LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department notified the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) of two cases of Lyme disease within their jurisdiction.

According to the release, a coordinated environmental investigation was conducted involving DHHS, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, and the Winnebago Public Health Department.

Both patients reported exposure around the same timeframe and both in Thurston County. Ticks were collected from this area for testing, as indicated by the release.

The ticks were submitted to Creighton University and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), they came back positive for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, Borrelia Burgdorferi.

Thurston County is now the fourth known county in Nebraska to have established black-legged tick populations. The other identified ticks were in Douglas, Sarpy, and Saunders.

As a result of these cases, the DHHS will continue to work with the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, the Winnebago Public Health Department, and other public health partners to keep surveillance on black-legged ticks.

The release stated that ticks can be active year-round, so it’s recommended to use caution and prevent exposure to tick bites.

Steps to prevent tick-transmitted Lyme disease include:

Use an EPA approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or 2-undecanone.

Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin (gear can include boots, pants, socks, and tents).

Dress in long-sleeved shirts, pants, and socks when outside.

Do repeated tick checks after being outdoors and remove attached ticks promptly with fine-tipped tweezers. Also, check pets for ticks.

Shower as soon as possible after being outdoors.

Ticks are generally found in wooded areas near the ground and cannot jump/fly.

Ticks will use a process called ‘questing’ which is when they climb up grasses or shrubs and wait for you to brush against them.

Early removal can minimize or eliminate the chance of infection, so if you find a tick: