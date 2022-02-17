OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Humane Society says two people were arrested after an investigation that began when nearly 90 neglected animals and 40 dead animals were found in an Omaha home last month.

The Humane Society said Wednesday that 30-year-old Sierra Lang and 35-year-old Tremaine Thomas were arrested on Monday on felony cruelty to animal warrants.

Nebraska Humane Society workers went to the home in January after receiving a tip from Omaha police. They found dogs, reptiles and birds and other animals severely neglected or dead.