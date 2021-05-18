2 arrested after Nebraska troopers find 186 lbs of marijuana during traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — Two people were arrested in Nebraska after troopers found more than 180 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to a release, around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) performed a traffic stop of a car on Interstate 80 in Hamilton County. Authorities said the vehicle failed to signal a turn.

Authorities found 186 pounds of marijuana while searching the car after a NSP K9 detected an odor.

The driver, William Riddick, 30, of Suffolk, Virginia, and passenger, Breana Williams, 25, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, were arrested for possession of marijuana, more than one pound, and possession with intent to deliver.

Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.