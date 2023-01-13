NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — Two people have been arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol found suspected cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop.

At around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday a trooper stopped an SUV for a license plate violation on I-80 near Hershey, NSP said in a release.

According to the release, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity during the stop and found approximately 6.6 pounds of what is believed to be a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl.

Alfonso Carillo, 25, of Tolleson, Arizona, and Celso Carillo, 43, of Beryl, Utah, were arrested and are being charged with possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession of cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver.

Both were booked into the Lincoln County Jail.