LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has reported the first influenza-associated deaths during the season.

According to the release, four people over the age 50 have died from flu-related illnesses which include:

One with influenza B.

Three with influenza A including one who also tested positive for COVID-19.

Resided in Two Rivers Public Health Department, Sarpy/Cass Health Department, and Douglas County Health Department.

DHHS advises people to get their annual flu vaccines in order to reduce illnesses.

“The flu can be a life-threatening disease for some, and can get anyone sick,” said Dr. Matthew Donahue, State Epidemiologist. “Influenza is now spreading throughout the State in addition to COVID-19. If you get sick, stay home. The most effective prevention measure for the flu is the flu vaccine.”

There are multiple locations where people can get a flu vaccine. To find a place offering vaccines, click here.

In addition to getting vaccinated, prevention measures can also protect against the flu: