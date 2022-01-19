LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has reported the first influenza-associated deaths during the season.
According to the release, four people over the age 50 have died from flu-related illnesses which include:
- One with influenza B.
- Three with influenza A including one who also tested positive for COVID-19.
- Resided in Two Rivers Public Health Department, Sarpy/Cass Health Department, and Douglas County Health Department.
DHHS advises people to get their annual flu vaccines in order to reduce illnesses.
“The flu can be a life-threatening disease for some, and can get anyone sick,” said Dr. Matthew Donahue, State Epidemiologist. “Influenza is now spreading throughout the State in addition to COVID-19. If you get sick, stay home. The most effective prevention measure for the flu is the flu vaccine.”
There are multiple locations where people can get a flu vaccine. To find a place offering vaccines, click here.
In addition to getting vaccinated, prevention measures can also protect against the flu:
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue every time you cough or sneeze. Throw the used tissue in a wastebasket.
- Practice non-pharmaceutical interventions If you don’t have a tissue, sneeze or cough into your sleeve.
- After coughing or sneezing, always clean your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand cleaner.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Do not share eating utensils, drinking glasses, towels, or other personal items.
- Clean your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand cleaner.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick, if possible.