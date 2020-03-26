$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Lincoln grocery store

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a Lincoln market has won $1 million.

The Nebraska Lottery said Wednesday that the numbers on the Mega Millions ticket matched five numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing: 2, 8, 16, 18 and 31.

But it didn’t have the Mega Ball number of 14, missing out on the $101 million jackpot. The ticket was bought at Schmick’s Market on West O Street.

